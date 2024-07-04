Manipur: Landslides Triggered by Heavy Rainfall Blockade NH-37, Leaving Hundreds of Vehicles Stranded

IMPHAL: Incessant rains have triggered landslides at Sinam Khongi Part Two and Lukhambi villages in Noney district. Vehicle movement has been effectively blocked since early Thursday morning. Consequently, transportation between Imphal in Manipur and Silchar in Assam has come to a standstill. Officials confirmed that National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is currently engaged in road construction works on NH-37. This has further complicated the situation.

The continuous downpour has wreaked havoc across various regions. It particularly affects valley districts. On Thursday over 10,000 individuals were reported as flood victims in assembly constituencies of Singjamei Thongju, Langthabal and Kshetrigao. The heavy rains have not only caused landslides but also widespread flooding. This exacerbates the challenges faced by local residents.

Efforts are underway to manage crisis. On Wednesday authorities ensured movement of 197 and 270 vehicles along NH-37. NH-102 respectively carried essential items between Imphal and Dimapur. Strict security measures have been implemented in all vulnerable locations. A security convoy is being provided in sensitive stretches. This ensures the free and safe movement of vehicles. Officials added.

The landslides and flooding have disrupted daily life and essential services. This poses significant challenges to both commuters and residents. Authorities are working tirelessly to clear debris. They aim to restore normalcy. However persistent rainfall hampers these efforts which prolongs the blockade on highway.

The situation remains critical. Authorities urge travelers to avoid affected routes and follow official advisories. The NHIDCL works on road construction and repair. The focus remains on safety and well-being of stranded individuals.

This incident highlights vulnerability of region to natural disasters. It underscores importance of robust infrastructure. Effective disaster management strategies are crucial. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation. They are committed to providing timely updates. They are also dedicated to offering assistance to those affected by landslides and floods.