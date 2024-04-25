Manipur: Brown Sugar Concealed Inside Pumpkins Seized in Pherzawl District

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh shared on the microblogging site X that suspected illegal brown sugar was cleverly hidden inside pumpkins.

The discovery happened during regular security checks, leading to the seizure of the illegal substances and the arrest of two people.

Official reports state that the police intercepted a Bolero Pick up truck, which was white in color and had the registration number AS 11DC-3506.

The interception took place while the vehicle was traveling from Tipaimukh in Pherzawl District, Manipur, to Cachar in Assam.