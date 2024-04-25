Manipur: Brown Sugar Concealed Inside Pumpkins Seized in Pherzawl District

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh shared on the microblogging site X that suspected illegal brown sugar was cleverly hidden inside pumpkins.
The discovery happened during regular security checks, leading to the seizure of the illegal substances and the arrest of two people.
Official reports state that the police intercepted a Bolero Pick up truck, which was white in color and had the registration number AS 11DC-3506.
The interception took place while the vehicle was traveling from Tipaimukh in Pherzawl District, Manipur, to Cachar in Assam.
During a thorough inspection, law enforcement officers found 30 soap capsules hidden inside the pumpkins. The total weight of the capsules and pumpkins was approximately 363.45 grams, excluding the weight of the capsules.
The two people linked to the vehicle, named Abdul Mannan Mazumder and Khalil Ulla Barbhuiya, were arrested and transferred to the Jiribam Police Station for additional investigation and legal action.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh praised the 39th Assam Rifles (AR) team and the Jiribam Police Station for their vigilant efforts in stopping the illegal substances.
He emphasized the significance of working together to fight drug trafficking and protect communities' safety and security.
Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles and Jiribam Police hit illegal drug trade hard in major operation. They did it by confiscating a huge quantity of heroin. The value of the heroin was 3.5 crores. They grabbed all this heroin in Manipur. The operation was on April 24. Security forces caught two individuals. The two were moving illegal substance through Jiribam.
The operation indicates a significant dent in illegal drug trade. The operation is also testament to law enforcement agencies' resolve. The aim is to uphold rule of law. It also guards communities from dangers of narcotics.
After interception, heroin was seized. Arrested individuals got handed over to authorities. This called for further investigation.
