Tripura: BSF Soldier on Election Duty Found Dead

AGARTALA: A 27-year-old Border Security Force soldier, who was on duty foe the Lok Sabha Elections in Tripura East Parliamentary Constituency, was discovered dead inside a bus.
He was returning to a temporary camp set up for security forces in Kanchanpur under the North District.
The election for Tripura’s East Parliamentary Constituency is scheduled for April 26.
The BSF soldier who passed away has been identified as Raksa Nargis Keshav, 27 years old, from the 199th battalion of BSF in Panisagar, North Tripura. He was originally from Latur, Maharashtra.
As per a source, “Besides him, several other BSF personnel were also on the bus. The incident happened late last night while they were heading back to the temporary camp for security forces. It's unclear whether it was a suicide or an accident, but his rifle was unlocked, and he was found dead inside the bus. We've started an investigation.”
The body of the deceased is currently at the mortuary in the Kanchanpur sub-division hospital. It's been said that the body will be given to the family after the post-mortem on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the electoral landscape of the East Parliamentary Constituency is ready. BJP Kriti Singh Debbarma is on one side. INDI Bloc representative Rajendra Reang of the CPIM is on the other. This crucial Lok Sabha seat covers many areas.
It covers all assembly constituencies of Dhalai, North, Unakoti and Khowai. It also covers four assembly constituencies of South Tripura and three assembly constituencies of Gomati district.
Saju Vaheed, the Returning Officer for the East (ST) Parliamentary Constituency affirmed no delays in sending EVMs. Vaheed emphasized on the meticulous planning he performed. The planning ensured smooth elections.
Total of 1664 polling stations are scattered throughout East Parliamentary Constituency. Authorities remain firmly committed to uphold democratic process. They promise adequate security measures. This is to protect sanctity of electoral process.
ALSO WATCH: