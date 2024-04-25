Tripura: BSF Soldier on Election Duty Found Dead

AGARTALA: A 27-year-old Border Security Force soldier, who was on duty foe the Lok Sabha Elections in Tripura East Parliamentary Constituency, was discovered dead inside a bus.

He was returning to a temporary camp set up for security forces in Kanchanpur under the North District.

The election for Tripura’s East Parliamentary Constituency is scheduled for April 26.

The BSF soldier who passed away has been identified as Raksa Nargis Keshav, 27 years old, from the 199th battalion of BSF in Panisagar, North Tripura. He was originally from Latur, Maharashtra.