Manipur CM Gives 15-Day Deadline to Surrender Looted and Unauthorised Weapons

Guwahati: Today, the Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, gave 15 days deadline, people holding looted or unauthorised weapons 15 days to surrender them, warning that those found possessing illegal arms after the deadline would face action under the law.

Speaking at a Home Department programme at the 1st Manipur Rifles Ground, Khemchand said the government was making every effort to restore peace and normalcy in the violence-hit state. He also praised state and central security forces for recovering weapons.

The Chief Minister said 1,422 firearms, 7,010 rounds of ammunition and 1,137 explosives had been recovered between February 2026 and 11th August. He urged those still possessing illegal weapons to surrender them through their respective MLAs or the police.

Khemchand said the government had initially refrained from registering cases against some people possessing weapons, considering the circumstances during the crisis. However, he said the situation had improved and there was no justification for retaining illegal arms.

He warned that anyone found with such weapons after the 15-day deadline would be booked under relevant laws.

He also stressed that dialogue and outreach to different communities were essential to restoring peace and rebuilding trust in Manipur.