Manipur CM Biren Singh Reports Detection of Over 5,457 Illegal Immigrants

IMPHAL: Manipur's Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, stated that biometric data for 5,173 out of 5,457 identified illegal immigrants from Myanmar has been recorded.
Taking to X, CM Singh wrote, “𝟓𝟒𝟓𝟕 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐨𝐟 𝟓𝟏𝟕𝟑 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝. The Government has detected a total of 5457 illegal immigrants in Kamjong District, Manipur as on May 7th, 2024. Out of the total, the biometric data of 5173 such illegal immigrants have been collected so far. Deportation process is underway. We have been giving humanitarian aides to all the illegal immigrants who were detected so far. Despite being an alarming situation, we have been handling it with utmost sensitivity.”
“In this crucial juncture, we have noticed certain home grown groups, based out of western countries, criticising the steps taken up against illegal immigration by giving a communal tone and propagating it as violations of religious freedom,” he further added.
He emphasized that the deportation process is continuing and that humanitarian aid is being provided to all identified immigrants. This highlights the government's sensitive handling of the issue, despite its seriousness.
Singh, who also holds the home portfolio, during the past few days has been posting on various social media about aspects of illegal migrants in Manipur from neighbouring Myanmar.
Manipur shares around 400 km of international border with Myanmar. Works for fencing of the 20 km of the mountainous borders are now underway.
The Chief Minister had said that the influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar led to the emergence of 996 new villages in the state in the past 18 years.
In response to these challenges, the Manipur government has initiated several measures aimed at addressing the issue of illegal immigration and its associated impacts.
The measures include enhancing security along around 400 km India-Myanmar border in Manipur, engagement of indigenous communities, empowering them to safeguard their rights and interests against encroachment and exploitation and urged the Central government to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar.
