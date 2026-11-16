Manipur CM calls for collective efforts to restore peace, harmony among communities

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday emphasised that lasting peace in the state could be achieved only through collective efforts by different communities, guided by a spirit of forgiveness, mutual understanding and respect.

The Chief Minister appealed to all communities to work collectively towards restoring peace and harmony in the state and building a better future.

Addressing the function organised on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, commemorating the 151st birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, CM Khemchand Singh stated that every community must continue to nurture mutual understanding, respect one another's identities and work collectively towards a future in which every community feels respected, valued and included.

Emphasising that peace, harmony and mutual trust are essential foundations for development, the Chief Minister observed that aspirations for progress and prosperity could not be fully realised without peace. He urged everyone to rise above differences and contribute to the collective development of Manipur.

The Department of Tribal Affairs & Hills organised the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, along with the inaugural ceremony of the state-level Tribal Cultural Festival at City Convention Centre in Imphal.

As part of the nationwide celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually participated in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme held in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. The programme in Manipur began with the Chief Minister leading a two-minute silence as a mark of respect and remembrance for those who lost their lives during the recent crisis in the State.

Addressing the gathering, CM Singh highlighted the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, envisioned by the Prime Minister, stating that the development of the country must be inclusive, with every community enjoying equal rights and opportunities in education and development.

He emphasised that tribal communities must never be looked down upon and that their identities, cultures and contributions must be recognised and respected on an equal footing.

Referring to the Prime Minister's tribute to Rani Gaidinliu during the national celebration, the Chief Minister said that she was not only the pride of Manipur but also the pride of the entire nation. He underscored the need to recognise and honour the sacrifices and contributions of tribal freedom fighters, whose role in India's freedom struggle deserves wider recognition.

The Chief Minister further informed that the government of India had taken up the initiative to establish a museum in memory of Rani Gaidinliu near her birthplace. He stated that the project was being undertaken through an agency under the Union Ministry of Culture. Expressing pride in the legacy of the freedom fighter, he urged everyone to take pride in her contributions and preserve her memory for future generations.

During the programme, CM Singh distributed prizes to the winners of the Tribal Lens Photo Competition and the Tribal Frames Manipur 2026 Film Award in recognition of their contributions to documenting and showcasing tribal life, culture and heritage. The Chief Minister sounded the ceremonial festival Gong, formally declaring the state-level Tribal Cultural Festival open.

The festival will feature cultural performances and showcase the rich traditions, heritage, art and identity of tribal communities of Manipur. The Chief Minister also visited the exhibition stalls set up as part of the celebration and inspected the displays showcasing the rich tribal art, culture, traditions and heritage of Manipur. (IANS)

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