Manipur: Manipur CM N Biren Singh Distributes Compensatory Package to Violence-Affected Farmers

MANIPUR: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh distributed benefits under the wage scheme to farmers at Durbar Bhawan, Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The scheme, launched by the Home Ministry of the Government of India, aims to provide relief to those affected by the unprecedented conflict. A total of 3483 farmers are scheduled to receive compensation of Rs 18.37 crore under the first phase of the scheme.

The financial assistance comes as part of Rs 38.6 crore which sanctioned by the Home Ministry of the Government of India in response to a proposal by the state government. Stressing the need for relief, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the violence had destroyed agriculture on about 5,127 hectares of land. After a comprehensive survey by the agriculture department, 5901 affected farmers were identified and verified by the deputy commissioners (DCs) concerned. Later, after due diligence, 3483 farmers were deemed eligible for assistance under the first phase.

The next phase of the grant scheme will be implemented after the completion of the revalidation process, especially on issues such as duplication and Aadhaar verification. Distributing the compensation program in subsequent rounds will provide additional support to affected farmers across the country.

Presenting the details of the first phase beneficiaries, CM Biren disclosed that farmers from various districts would benefit from the subsidies. Of them, total of 199 farmers are from Imphal West, 360 from Imphal East, 1031 from Bishnupur, 25 from Thoubal, 51 from Jiribam, 142 from Chandel, 272 from Kangpokpi, 1137 from Churachandpur, 1137 from Tenganopal and 231 from Kakching.

The distribution of the packages underscores the government’s commitment to helping the farmers meet the challenges posed by the recent adversity. Through such initiatives, the government aims to restore stability and prosperity to the affected areas, enabling resilience and growth in Manipur’s agriculture sector.