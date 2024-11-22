Manipur CM N Biren Singh Condemns Attacks On Minister's Home, Vows Justice

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has released a strong condemnation of the recent attacks on the residences of state ministers and MLAs, which took place amidst ongoing protests in the state.

The CM criticized the acts of violence and looting perpetrated disguised as democratic activism while expressing empathy for the peaceful protests against the tragic loss of innocent lives.

“I have already condemned these actions. Those who are genuinely protesting against the killings of innocent people have our full support, as everyone has the right to peaceful protest. However, it is disheartening to witness gangs exploiting this movement to loot, burn, and vandalize the property of ministers,” stated the CM.