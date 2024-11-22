Manipur CM N Biren Singh Condemns Attacks On Minister's Home, Vows Justice

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has released a strong condemnation of the recent attacks on the residences of state ministers and MLAs, which took place amidst ongoing protests in the state.
The CM criticized the acts of violence and looting perpetrated disguised as democratic activism while expressing empathy for the peaceful protests against the tragic loss of innocent lives.
“I have already condemned these actions. Those who are genuinely protesting against the killings of innocent people have our full support, as everyone has the right to peaceful protest. However, it is disheartening to witness gangs exploiting this movement to loot, burn, and vandalize the property of ministers,” stated the CM.
The Chief Minister further highlighted that the government has initiated legal proceedings against the individuals responsible for these heinous acts.
“We have identified the culprits through CCTV footage and will not tolerate such criminal behavior. It is a matter of shame that such incidents are occurring in Manipur, where looting is taking place in the name of protest. We will ensure that justice prevails,” he added.
As tension escalates in the state, with protests demanding justice and accountability for the civilian killings, the government’s firm stance against violence cites its commitment to maintaining law and order while upholding the democratic rights of its citizens.
