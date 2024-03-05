Meghalaya: Arrested HNLC Leader Faces UAPA Charges

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) leader.

Storgy Lyngdoh who was arrested on March March 2 from his residence in Mawlynrei is charged under several sections of the UAPA including 10, 13, 16, 17, and 18.

These charges relate to his alleged involvement with the banned militant organization, unlawful activities, terrorist activities, fundraising, and conspiracy respectively.

Additionally, he also faces charges under various sections of the IPC including 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 and 507 (criminal intimidation), 384 (extortion), and 511 (attempting to commit offenses punishable with imprisonment).