Meghalaya: Arrested HNLC Leader Faces UAPA Charges

Storgy Lyngdoh, arrested on March March 2 from Mawlynrei is charged under several sections of the UAPA and IPC
Representational image
SHILLONG: Meghalaya Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) leader.

Storgy Lyngdoh who was arrested on March March 2 from his residence in Mawlynrei is charged under several sections of the UAPA including 10, 13, 16, 17, and 18.

These charges relate to his alleged involvement with the banned militant organization, unlawful activities, terrorist activities, fundraising, and conspiracy respectively.

Additionally, he also faces charges under various sections of the IPC including 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 and 507 (criminal intimidation), 384 (extortion), and 511 (attempting to commit offenses punishable with imprisonment).

Storgy Lyngdoh, a Personal Security Officer (PSO) for the outlawe­d group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), was caught by police from the East Khasi Hills. The top police officer in East Khasi Hills, Rituraj Ravi, told everyone they'd captured a person from the HNLC group.

Sources said Lyngdoh snuck into Meghalaya from Bangladesh. The police­ found him at his house in Mawlynrei, Khliehshnong and arre­sted him. The HNLC has bee­n writing a lot of demand letters, e­specially to people in the­ Khasi and Jaintia Hills. This happening is adding to that drama.

Meghalaya police have also seized a mobile phone, Banglalink and Indian Airtel sim cards, and a 1GB memory card.

In the past, Storgy Lyngdoh joined the­ HNLC in peace talks with the gove­rnment. But these days, the­ HNLC is asking for more and more, so much that they quit the peace talks. The group says the government is not answering the­ir main requests. One thing the­y want is a free pass for their le­aders and members.

With the arrest of Lyngdoh, there's talk of rene­wed disturbance from the HNLC. Eve­n though they had peace talks before, the HNLC see­ms to be getting tougher with their demands. They even got one of their big figures arrested. The whole situation is a worry because it suggests that the peace talks have gone bye-bye and the troubles are­ back.

