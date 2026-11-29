IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has informed a delegation of Hmar tribal leaders that a meeting of representatives of all communities would be convened before Christmas to discuss measures to restore peace and harmony in the state.

The Chief Minister on Saturday met with representatives of the Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee (ITAC) from Pherzawl and Jiribam districts, along with members of the Hmar delegation, at the Chief Minister’s Bungalow in Imphal.

During the meeting, Khemchand Singh asked the delegation members to identify and provide a suitable location for the construction of the Pherzawl District Headquarters, stating that the necessary funds had already been sanctioned. However, the project had been put on hold as a suitable site for the construction had not yet been identified.

Regarding the construction of the National Highway along the Jiribam–Tipaimukh route, the CM informed the delegation that the proposal had already been submitted to the central government. He expressed hope that the proposal would receive approval before the forthcoming State Legislative Assembly elections.

A senior official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the delegation members also demanded the resumption of the collection of Hill House Tax in tribal areas of Jiribam district, and they also expressed their desire for the creation of a Tribal Development Block covering the Hmar, Kuki, Zomi and Rongmei Naga tribes of Jiribam district.

The members further demanded that, in the absence of the land revenue documents, it has created difficulties for them in obtaining birth certificates, death certificates, Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) and other essential documents from government offices.

On the issue of land records, the Chief Minister instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Jiribam district, Arvind Hanglem, to initiate an exercise at the earliest to address the difficulties faced by many residents of the district due to the absence of an official land revenue document.

Khemchand Singh also informed the delegation that a meeting of all the community leaders would be convened before Christmas to discuss ways to restore peace and harmony in the state.

Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing Tipaimukh Assembly Constituency, Ngursanglur Sanate, was also present during the meeting. (IANS)

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