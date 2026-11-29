CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: TIPRA Motha has completed the election of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in most of the 587 Village Committees under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), paving the way for elected bodies to begin functioning after a decade.

The Village Committee elections were held on September 28. The selection of the two key functionaries earlier this week marked the transition from nominated bodies to elected village administrations. The smooth process was considered politically significant for TIPRA Motha, particularly as party founder and royal scion Pradyot Bikram Kishor Debbarman, who recently announced his decision to step away from active politics, did not intervene in the selection process.

TIPRA Motha MLA and senior leader Ranjit Debbarma said the selection was completed unanimously in 95 per cent of the villages. Party leaders had to intervene in only a few cases, he added. He said the party was also discussing the situation in 22 villages where TIPRA Motha did not secure an absolute majority with the BJP.

Debbarma said party workers were jubilant over the smooth transition. Senior leaders are scheduled to meet party president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawal on Sunday to decide the organisation's future course. The meeting may also finalise a date for the first conference of the newly elected Central Working Committee.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Shillong court sets Nov 30 for order on Shullai’s bail plea