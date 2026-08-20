Manipur CM urges Meiteis to play role of ‘big brother’ to end ethnic conflict in state

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, on Wednesday said that the ethnic violence in the state, which initially erupted as a conflict between two communities, has now evolved into a conflict involving three communities. He said that the majority Meitei community must play the role of a "big brother and big sister" and take the initiative to help resolve differences and bring an end to the prolonged crisis in the state.

With a view to disseminate the message of peace and harmony among various communities in the state through different forms of art, the leader on Wednesday met several renowned artistes of Manipur at the Chief Minister's residence at Babupara in Imphal.

Speaking to the artistes, Khemchand Singh stated that the ethnic crisis in the state, which started between two communities, has now turned into a conflict involving three communities.

The Chief Minister recalled that during the ethnic violence, when he was a Cabinet Minister in the state, he had requested the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Letzamang Haokip, to extend support in saving the lives of 120 Meitei labourers in Churachandpur District, which the MLA earnestly followed.

Therefore, he stated that it is unethical to blame an entire community for the wrongdoing of few individuals.

He maintained that restoring trust and love among the different communities residing in the state requires bridging the barriers that erupted between them during the crisis.

Khemchand Singh added that Jiribam district, adjoining southern Assam, has returned to normalcy, with all the communities residing peacefully without any mistrust.

He also stressed that the government supports the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state and appreciated the artistes for bringing up the issue to the government.

Art & Culture, Tourism Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh, who organised Wednesday's gathering, said that the government is ready to help all the artistes and urged them to work for the unity of the people of the State.

Shougrakpam Hemanta, a stage play artiste (Shumang Leela) stated that it is important to revive the age-old relationships that existed among the different communities residing in Manipur.

He added that a stage play titled 'Ei Manipuri Ni (I am Manipuri)' must be produced.

During the meeting, Gokul Athokpam, a prominent actor said that artistes were ready to visit different areas along National Highway 2 to interact with different communities and urged the government to make proper security arrangements for them.

Athokpam added that the Government should take the initiative to provide subsidised rates for conducting stage plays or musical concerts to help artistes.

Konthoujam Bobin a singer said that, as an artiste, he takes pride in being a part of promoting oneness in the State. He added that all artistes should remain united to strengthen the bond of love irrespective of which community they belong to.

Guru Rewben Mashangva, a Tangkhul Naga folk artiste, also stated that if all artistes acknowledge, without any differences, that we are all Manipuris collectively, the vision of oneness can be achieved.

Chanam Lilabati, a popular actress, told the gathering that emphasis should be given in social media to attract the younger generation towards peace building and love among different communities.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Art & Culture, Naorem Praveen Singh; Advisor (Media) to Chief Minister Oinam Sunil Singh and artistes among others. (IANS)

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