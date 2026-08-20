Tripura CM Manik Saha Calls Senior Citizens Bearers of Values and Experience

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said senior citizens were the bearers of experience, tradition and values and their contributions were an invaluable asset for the younger generation.

Saha was speaking at a senior citizens' felicitation programme organised by Aurobindo Club at Kasharipatty, Agartala, on the occasion of Independence Day and the club's foundation day. He said the club had undertaken various social activities, including blood and clothing donation, and praised its initiative to honour senior citizens. Saha urged other social organisations to follow similar initiatives and said respect for the elderly should begin at home.

The Chief Minister said the government was working transparently for people's welfare and highlighted initiatives for senior citizens, including Ayushman Bharat health coverage for people aged above 70 and the state's Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana. Saha also stressed the importance of preserving India's cultural traditions and maintaining social unity.

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