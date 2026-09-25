Manipur CM urges students pursuing technical courses outside to contribute to state’s development

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday urged students pursuing technical courses outside the state to return with valuable skills and experience and contribute to the development.

The Chief Minister interacted with students from the Minority, OBC (Other Backward Class) and SC (Scheduled Caste) communities of Manipur who have been selected to undergo skill training in Semiconductor Surface Mount Technology (SMT) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras under the initiative of the Manipur Minorities and Economic Development Society (MOBEDS).

The interaction programme was held at the CM's secretariat in Imphal in hybrid mode, with officials and faculty members from IIT-Madras.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the selected students and encouraged them to make the most of the opportunity and acquire skills that can open up new avenues for employment. Khemchand Singh said that although the technical aspects of the semiconductor sector are specialised, the emerging field offers significant opportunities for the youth.

He expressed that the students would make good use of the training at IIT-Madras and bring back valuable skills and experience to contribute to the state's development.

Commissioner cum Secretary of Minority Affairs, OBC and SC Armstrong Pame, informed that the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) programme focuses on the assembly and manufacturing processes involving electronic components and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics industries.

IIT-Madras has been conducting the programme as a skill-development initiative, with practical, industry-oriented training using its specialised facilities.

Notably, 25 graduates, comprising 22 boys and three girls, have been selected from among 75 applications following a selection process. The students, irrespective of their graduate discipline, will undergo 15 days of residential training at IIT Madras, with the Manipur government bearing the cost of training, accommodation and travel with support from IIT-Madras. (IANS)

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