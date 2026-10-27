Manipur CM visits families of slain firewood collectors, assures assistance

IMPHAL: Amid protests in the Imphal Valley region over the killing of three firewood collectors from the Meitei community, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday visited the victims' residences and assured their families of all possible assistance from the state government.

A senior official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the Chief Minister visited Nongshum in Imphal East District and met the families of three victims, who were ambushed by suspected armed militants near the border of Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts on October 19. The three victims are Arubam Ronil, Lairenlakpam Inaobi and Kshetrimayum Sushil.

The official said that during the visit, Khemchand Singh shared his heartfelt condolences with the family members of the victims. He assured that the government stands firmly with the families and all possible assistance will be provided to them. The Chief Minister also met the representatives of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and patiently heard the concerns and demands for justice.

He told them that all legitimate demands will be looked into with utmost sincerity. The Chief Minister was accompanied by MLAs Kh. Ibomcha Singh and Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh during the meeting with the bereaved family members. Upon his return from Nongshum, the Chief Minister visited the private hospital at North AOC, Imphal, along with MLA of Lamlai Assembly Constituency Kh. Ibomcha Singh, and enquired about the health condition of two civilians who were injured in the October 19 attack.

He directed the hospital authorities to provide the best medical care and wished the injured a speedy and full recovery.

Manipur Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh earlier said that a joint team of Central and state security forces has continued its search operations to arrest all those involved in the killing of three Meitei men in Manipur's Kangpokpi district last week.

Various organisations have been staging protests across the Imphal Valley to condemn the killings and demand the restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.

The protests have been held since last week amid a shutdown in the region, which comprises five districts - Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching - predominantly inhabited by the Meitei community. (IANS)

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