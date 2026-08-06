Meghalaya: UDP urges Centre to revisit proposed FCRA amendments

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP), a key constituent of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government that includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Wednesday urged the Centre to revisit several provisions of the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026 and the accompanying FCRA Amendment Rules, warning that the changes could adversely affect the functioning of educational, healthcare, humanitarian and charitable institutions in the state.

UDP General Secretary Titosstarwell Chyne told reporters that the party had examined the proposed amendments in detail and endorsed the concerns raised by Church leaders in Meghalaya as well as Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. While reiterating its support for greater transparency and accountability in the regulation of foreign contributions, the party said reforms should not undermine institutions that have been serving communities for decades.

“The objective of regulation must not become strangulation of institutions dedicated to public welfare,” Chyne said.

The UDP urged the Central Government to introduce a court-supervised mechanism for the vesting of assets instead of automatic provisional vesting. It also sought a provision ensuring that no permanent transfer of assets takes place until all judicial appeals have been exhausted.

According to the party, charitable assets created by minority institutions, Church bodies and community organisations have been built over decades for public service and should receive adequate legal protection.

It further proposed that the new vesting provisions apply only prospectively from the date the amended Act comes into force, arguing that retrospective implementation would unfairly disrupt long-standing welfare activities.

The party also sought exemption for assets managed by minority and religious institutions from vesting provisions, citing constitutional safeguards under Articles 25 to 30.

In Sixth Schedule areas and states covered under Articles 371A to 371H, it said any sale or transfer of vested immovable property should require compliance with state land laws and prior approval of the Autonomous District Council or the state government. The UDP further recommended that disqualification for FCRA registration should be based only on a final court conviction for offences directly linked to foreign contributions and not merely on FIRs or pending investigations.

It also proposed allowing organisations under suspension to utilise existing funds for essential expenses such as salaries, rent, utilities and statutory dues to prevent disruption of schools, hospitals and other public services.

Calling for wider consultations before the amendments are finalised, the party urged the Centre to engage with state governments, Church organisations, Autonomous District Councils and civil society groups to evolve what it described as a balanced and people-centric FCRA framework that safeguards both national interests and institutions serving vulnerable communities across Meghalaya and the Northeast. (IANS)

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