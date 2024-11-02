Manipur: Complaint Filed Against MPSC Over Controversial Promotions for PWD Engineers

IMPHAL: A complaint has been raised to the Governor against the DPC conducted by the Manipur Public Service Commission in respect of the promotion of 42 Assistant Engineers (AEs) of the Public Works Department to the post of Executive Engineers (EEs). On December 30, 2021, the Secretariat Administrative Department suggested that the MPSC must conduct a DPC in this regard.

Of the 42 posts, as many as 34 were vacant in the year 2019-20; the remaining eight would probably fall vacant with the retirement of present EEs in March 2022. At the time of approval, eight posts were merely added as probable vacancies.

The rules state that the candidates have served at least six years as an AE (civil) for qualification for promotion to EE (civil). The three additional years of experience from candidates who have worked for 14 years as a Sub-Engineer (SO), combined with three years in service as an AE, shall be considered.

It has been reported that on 12 January 2022, the MPSC held a DPC for 42 EE positions, of which eight were anticipated positions. It was alleged that the DPC did not strictly go by the processes recommended by the Secretariat Administrative Department and that the DPC proceedings were manipulated.

It was noticed that 34 posts vacant since the year 2019-20 were to be filled by April 1, 2020, and the eight anticipated posts by April 1, 2022. However, MPSC's published list gave preference to the eight anticipated vacancies over the 34 already vacant positions.

Additionally, the Department of Personnel issued two office memorandums on April 21, 2020, and September 1, 2020. The MPSC followed that in promoting SO Grade II to SO Grade I. In this case, there was rigorous compliance with earlier candidates declared ineligible to become eligible for promotion. Contrarily, the MPSC did not follow these memorandums during the DPC for AE to EE promotions held on January 12, 2022. When asked when the memorandums would be in effect, the Department of Personnel replied that they would be effective from April 1, 2020.

Another key issue raised is the four ineligible candidates belonging to the category of SO Grade-I being promoted through the DPC to the position of AE. The source pointed out that several individuals harbor severe complaints against MPSC member Dr. Lokho Puni connected with the January 12, 2022 DPC.

A detailed complaint was made on October 29 to the Governor and the MPSC Chairman by a person named Rita. The Secretary to the Governor of Manipur made immediate contact with the Chief Secretary on the same date appealing for necessary action against Dr. Lokho Puni for his alleged misconduct.