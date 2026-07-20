Manipur Congress Chief Slams BJP Over Lack of Full-Fledged Education Minister, Cites Exam Leaks and Governance Failures

IMPHAL: Manipur Congress president Okram Ibobi Singh on Sunday criticised the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the State for their handling of education, governance and law-and-order issues. He said it is “unfortunate” that Manipur still does not have a full-fledged Education Minister, with Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh continuing to handle more than 20 departments.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Imphal, the former Manipur Chief Minister also referred to the recent ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ protest led by the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi against the “recurring” examination paper leaks across the country.

He stated that the Congress shares Rahul Gandhi’s concern that the BJP-led NDA government has failed to protect the future of millions of students.

Singh claimed more than 150 examination papers, including the NEET examination, were leaked over the years since the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, severely affecting the aspirations of students. He further alleged that several young aspirants had taken their own lives due to frustration arising from the repeated irregularities in the examination system.

“The government cannot escape its responsibility,” Ibobi Singh said, adding that those accountable for the failures, including the Union Education Minister, should accept moral responsibility and resign.

Describing education as the backbone of society and the foundation of the younger generation’s future, the former Chief Minister expressed concern over the absence of a dedicated Education Minister in Manipur. “It is unfortunate that Manipur still does not have a full-fledged Education Minister,” he said. He also criticised the functioning of the BJP-led Manipur government, pointing out that even several months after assuming office, the Council of Ministers had not been expanded. According to him, the Chief Minister continues to handle more than 20 departments, raising serious questions about the government’s administrative efficiency.

“How can one person effectively manage so many departments? What can the people expect from such a government?” he questioned.

Calling for political change in the State, Ibobi asserted that Manipur could move forward only by defeating the present government.

The Congress leader also raised the issue of justice for the six Naga civilians whose bodies were recovered on June 10. He said the bereaved families continue to wait for justice and urged the government to identify and punish those responsible for the killings.

“The families are waiting and crying for justice. The rule of law must prevail, and those responsible must be brought to justice,” he said, expressing hope that justice would ultimately be delivered to the victims’ families.

The bodies of six Naga men, who went missing since May 13 after being allegedly abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village, were found in June.

Later, the apex body representing the Kuki-Zo tribes had admitted that members of their community were responsible for the abduction and killing of six Naga civilians and formally issued an apology. (ANI)

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