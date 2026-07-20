Main Accused Held in Govinda Das Murder Case in Agartala’s Rani Khamar Area

AGARTALA: The main accused in the murder case of Govinda Das has been arrested by a special team of Amtali Police Station led by Officer-in-Charge (OC) Paritosh Das, according to police officials.

Speaking to ANI, OC Paritosh Das said the incident took place on the night of July 13 in the Rani Khamar area, where Govinda Das was allegedly assaulted. Following the attack, Amtali Police Station registered a case under Section 117(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Govinda Das, who had been undergoing treatment for his injuries, succumbed early this morning, following which the case took a more serious turn.

According to the police, the principal accused, a resident of the same Rani Khamar locality, had already been apprehended by the investigating team. He was produced before the court after being taken into police custody.

OC Paritosh Das said the investigation is progressing and further details regarding the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are expected to emerge during the course of the probe.

‘’On the night of 13 July, a man named Govinda Das was allegedly assaulted in the Rani Khamar area. Following the incident, Amtali Police Station registered a case under Section 117(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Early this morning, Govinda Das succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment,’’ he said.

‘’The principal accused had already been arrested. He is also a resident of the Rani Khamar area. He was produced before the court yesterday after being taken into police custody. Further facts will emerge as the investigation progresses,’’ he added. Police have not ruled out further action as the investigation continues. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura CM reviews smart city projects, assures better roads before Durga Puja