Manipur: Criticism Follows Union Budget's Omission of Manipur's Flood and IDP Relief

IMPHAL: The presentation of Narendra Modi government's first budget of its third term by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday sparked criticism. The government was said to overlook needs of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Manipur. Despite addressing various states' flood. Rehabilitation concerns were also on the agenda. Manipur was absent from the discussion. This omission drew sharp reactions. Political figures showed their displeasure.

Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his discontent with budget's omission of Manipur. "Absence thy name is Manipur that's the budget speak! Nothing on flood and rehabilitation package for IDPs in the state" Akoijam posted. This statement marked his first public reaction. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam was direct. His critique of the Union Budget was clear.

The budget for 2024-25 included provisions under 'Irrigation and Flood Mitigation.' Sitharaman mentioned the floods affecting Bihar. Assam Himachal Pradesh. Uttarakhand and Sikkim. The finance minister assured these states of Centre's support. However, there was no mention of recent floods that devastated Manipur. The state has been grappling with significant internal displacement. It also faces strife.

This budget marks Nirmala Sitharaman's seventh consecutive presentation. It serves as the first significant economic policy document under Modi 3.0 government. The lack of attention to Manipur in this context has raised concerns among local leaders. Citizens question the state's prioritization in national policies.

Bimol Akoijam recently gained attention for his maiden speech in Parliament. He addressed the Manipur crisis. He has been a vocal advocate for his state. His reaction highlights the ongoing struggle for recognition. Manipur's challenges at the national level need support.

As the Modi government embarks on its third term the exclusion of Manipur from the budget's flood relief is notable as the rehabilitation efforts are lacking. This underscores the need for inclusive policy-making. Policies should address the needs of all affected regions.