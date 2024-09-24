Manipur: Cross-Border Wildlife Trafficking Attempt Thwarted By Authorities

IMPHAL: A major cross-border wildlife trafficking attempt was thwarted in Imphal as the forest department rescued a Banded Palm Civet (Hemigalus derbyanus) and white-browed black langur (Trachypithecus laotianus) with the assistance of the police.
An individual has been accused to have been involved in this illicit trade and was slapped with a hefty fine of Rs 2,00,000.
According to a release, the District Wildlife Warden imposed a fine against the accused on Monday under the Wildlife Protection Act.
The release further informed that a team of Lamphel Police nabbed a resident of Moreh Ward No.4, currently Residing at Langol Game Village, Zone-IV with two wild animals during normal frisking and checking.
The accused along with the seized animals were handed over to range forest officer, Sadar West Range, Central Forest Division Kiranjit Yumnam on the same day.
The wild animals were handed over to the Zoological Garden of Manipur to assess their health condition and provide them with utmost care.
