Manipur: Cross-Border Wildlife Trafficking Attempt Thwarted By Authorities

IMPHAL: A major cross-border wildlife trafficking attempt was thwarted in Imphal as the forest department rescued a Banded Palm Civet (Hemigalus derbyanus) and white-browed black langur (Trachypithecus laotianus) with the assistance of the police.

An individual has been accused to have been involved in this illicit trade and was slapped with a hefty fine of Rs 2,00,000.

According to a release, the District Wildlife Warden imposed a fine against the accused on Monday under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The release further informed that a team of Lamphel Police nabbed a resident of Moreh Ward No.4, currently Residing at Langol Game Village, Zone-IV with two wild animals during normal frisking and checking.