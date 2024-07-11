Manipur “Divided Into Two Parts”: Rahul Gandhi Shares Video on X

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and listen to the concerns of its residents.

He also said that the Congress party and the INDIA bloc will strongly advocate for peace in Manipur during the Parliament session.

In a five-minute video shared on X, the Congress leader said that Manipur is "divided into two parts."

“This is the third time I have come here since violence broke out in Manipur, but unfortunately there is no improvement in the situation - even today the state is divided into two parts,” Gandhi wrote.