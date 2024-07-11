Manipur “Divided Into Two Parts”: Rahul Gandhi Shares Video on X

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and listen to the concerns of its residents.
He also said that the Congress party and the INDIA bloc will strongly advocate for peace in Manipur during the Parliament session.
In a five-minute video shared on X, the Congress leader said that Manipur is "divided into two parts."
“This is the third time I have come here since violence broke out in Manipur, but unfortunately there is no improvement in the situation - even today the state is divided into two parts,” Gandhi wrote.
He also repeated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should personally visit Manipur, listen to the people's problems, and call for peace.
He also mentioned that thousands of families are being forced to live in relief camps.
Rahul Gandhi further wrote on X, “Houses are burning, innocent lives are in danger and thousands of families are forced to live in relief camps. The Prime Minister should personally visit Manipur, listen to the problems of the people of the state and appeal for peace. The Congress Party and INDIA will raise the need for peace in Manipur with full force in Parliament to pressure the Government to end this tragedy.”
Earlier on July 8, a Congress MP visited victims of violence at a relief camp in Manipur and also met with state Governor Anusuiya Uikey.
During his day-long visit to Manipur, Gandhi visited three relief camps in various districts of the BJP-ruled state. He spoke with people from both the Meitei and Kuki ethnic groups who had been displaced by the violence.
Speaking at a press conference in Imphal, Manipur, Rahul Gandhi stated that thousands of families have suffered harm and properties have been destroyed in the state.
The Congress leader encouraged everyone to prioritize peace and brotherhood, emphasizing that "violence and hatred" won't lead to any solutions.
In May last year, Manipur was gripped by violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Since then, about 200 people have been killed, and thousands have been forced to leave their homes due to extensive arson that destroyed houses and government buildings.
