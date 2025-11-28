Congress gain grounds in Garo Hills as MDC Sadhiarani Sangma leads massive defection wave

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a major show of political momentum, the Congress staged a high-voltage mass joining in Gambegre, marking its second major consolidation move after Rangsakona. The MDC from Dengnakpara constituency, Sadhiarani M Sangma, formally deserted the TMC and aligned herself with the Congress "along with supporters," triggering what party strategists are calling a major shift on the ground. Thousands of her followers poured into the venue, signalling a visible churn in a constituency represented by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's wife, Mehtab Chandee Sangma, which was earlier vacated by former Congress MLA Saleng A. Sangma after his Tura Lok Sabha victory.

The high-powered event drew the Congress' central and state leadership in full force, including AICC Meghalaya in-charge Dr. A. Chellakumar, AICC Joint Secretary Adv. Mathew Anthony, MPCC President Vincent H. Pala, Tura MP Saleng Sangma, Working President Deborah C. Marak and former Minister Zenith M. Sangma, among others - underscoring the party's renewed electoral calculus in the Garo Hills.

With "several thousands of people" joining under Sadhiarani M Sangma's banner, Congress leaders described the surge as part of a sustained "joining spree" and indicated that more high-impact inductions are expected in December, setting the stage for an increasingly combative political landscape in Meghalaya.

Also Read: Army supports community-led adventure tourism in North Sikkim