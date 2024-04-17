Manipur: ECI Airlifts Polling Officials to Remote Areas for Manipur LS Elections

MANIPUR: Gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Manipur’s Churachandpur constituency, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has started deploying polling staff to remote polling stations in Henglep assembly constituency.



Elections for the Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency reserved for scheduled tribes will be held on April 19 and 26. Returning officials assigned to duty at four polling stations in remote areas of Henglep dispersed from Peace Ground, Churachandpur district headquarters , Tuesday morning.





The four assembly segments of Churachandpur constituency falling under II-Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency—Henglep (Scheduled Tribe), Churachandpur (Tribal), Saikot (Tribal), and Singhat (Tribal)—are among the election schedules scheduled for April 19th



District Election Officer/District Commissioner (DEO/DC) Dharunkumar flagged off the first four batches heading to Sanglel, Khanpi, Songkang and Faibong polling stations. Each team, which included two polling staff, was flown in an Indian Air Force helicopter equipped with an electronic voting machine (EVM). The first to land at Khanpi polling station before noon on Tuesday.



Simultaneously, polling station security units and their escorts began marching to these places.



Polling units in 21 stations under Henglep AC 57 and 15 stations under 60 Singhat Assembly constituencies are scheduled to be dispatched on Wednesday. In Churachandpur district, which is mainly populated by Kuki - Jo communities, candidates from these communities are noticeably absent in this year’s elections The contest for the Outer Manipur LS seat has four Naga contenders, a they represent the Congress, Naga Jana Morcha and independents.



Prominent officials including Superintendent of Police Shaikmo Jaib Zakir and new District Election Commissioner Saurabh Yadav were present at the flag off ceremony, stressing the importance of this planning exercise ahead of the crucial dates emphasize.