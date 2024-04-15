Manipur Election: SC Denies Plea for Voting Facilities to 18,000 Displaced Persons

IMPHAL: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a requested to provide voting facilities for about 18,000 people who were disciplined within Due to ethnic conflict, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The voting for the two Lok Sabha seats in Manipur will take place in two stages, on April 19, and April 26.
A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, alongside justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, stated that the Supreme Court's involvement, especially at this late stage, would create significant obstacles in conducting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Manipur.
"You've arrived at the last minute. At this point, what can realistically be done? We can't intervene now," the bench stated.
The Supreme Court was considering a request from Naulak Khamsuanthang and others from Manipur. They were asking the Election Commission of India (ECI) to organize special polling booths in the states where internally displaced persons from Manipur are living. This would allow them to vote in the Lok Sabha elections.
"The lawyer representing the petitioners stated that there are 18,000 internally displaced people who wish to vote in the Manipur elections. The state has been experiencing ongoing violence since May 2023."
Since May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was held in the hill districts to protest the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, more than 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured due to ethnic violence in the state.
Earlier, 29 special polling stations were set up for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. These stations will serve about 5,000 displaced people currently living in camps.
Election officials have confirmed that these arrangements are based on instructions from the central government.
Security measures have been stepped up ahead of the elections. Polling stations that are considered vulnerable will be monitored by the Central Armed Police Force.
The number of these stations is expected to increase due to the current situation in the state, and all activities are being closely monitored.
