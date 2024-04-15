Manipur Election: SC Denies Plea for Voting Facilities to 18,000 Displaced Persons

IMPHAL: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a requested to provide voting facilities for about 18,000 people who were disciplined within Due to ethnic conflict, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The voting for the two Lok Sabha seats in Manipur will take place in two stages, on April 19, and April 26.

A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, alongside justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, stated that the Supreme Court's involvement, especially at this late stage, would create significant obstacles in conducting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Manipur.