Manipur Firing Near Senapati-Kangpokpi Border Leaves Woman Dead, Two Injured

A woman was killed and two male villagers injured in an exchange of gunfire near the Senapati–Kangpokpi district boundary in Manipur on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The firing began around 11 am while villagers were harvesting paddy, prompting travel advisories along National Highway-2 (NH-2) as tensions continued following the killing of two Kuki youths.

The exchange of gunfire reportedly began around 11 am on Thursday, November 12, near the boundary separating Senapati and Kangpokpi districts.

According to the incident details, a disagreement broke out between two groups positioned on opposite sides of a stream. The confrontation escalated into heavy gunfire, forcing terrified farmers working in nearby paddy fields to abandon their crops and flee.

Kimneineng Chongloi, wife of Thanggou Chongloi of Taphou Kuki village, sustained bullet wounds and died at the spot. Her age has been reported differently, at either 40 or 42 years.

The two injured villagers were identified as Sehngam Chongloi, also known as David, and Lamkhochon Chongloi. The two injured men initially received medical attention at healthcare facilities in Kangpokpi before being referred to Imphal for further treatment.

Authorities confirmed that an investigation into Thursday's firing was underway. Security personnel remained tightly deployed along the volatile district boundary. The incident also prompted travel advisories for commuters using National Highway-2, raising concerns about movement along the route.

Thursday's shooting occurred against the backdrop of heightened tensions following the abduction and killing of two 20-year-old Kuki youths from Taphou Kuki village.

The victims, Paoginlal Hangsing and Tinginlun Chongloi, went missing on October 28. Their bodies were recovered along SP Road on November 1, triggering widespread protests in Kangpokpi.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) refused to claim the bodies until the state government addressed its Charter of Demands. One of its demands sought the transfer of the jurisdictional area from Senapati Police Station to Kangpokpi district. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh had visited Taphou Kuki village days before Thursday's shooting in an effort to ease tensions.

Manipur Police Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo said the state government was preparing to transfer the investigation into the youths' deaths to central authorities.

"A proposal to transfer the case to the NIA by the government of Manipur is at an advanced stage, and necessary orders are awaited," Lhatoo said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, CoTU began another phase of district-wide peaceful sit-in demonstrations on Thursday, starting in Saikul, after describing the government's overall response as unsatisfactory. Before the morning's gunfire, the committee had warned of intensified agitation if its demands were not addressed.

"Should the Government fail to take concrete and satisfactory action within this stipulated period, CoTU will be compelled to impose a more stringent form of democratic protest," the committee stated.

Authorities confirmed that a probe into the latest shooting was underway, while security remained tightly deployed along the Senapati–Kangpokpi boundary.

The incident has added to tensions in the region, where protests over the deaths of the two Kuki youths and demands for government action remain unresolved.

With one villager dead, two injured and NH-2 travel advisories in place, the investigation and security situation along the district boundary remain key concerns.