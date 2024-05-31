Manipur Floods Caused by Cyclone Remal Prompt Two-Day Public Holiday

IMPHAL: Heavy rains in Manipur, particularly in Imphal, have caused flooding as two rivers overflowed, affecting many areas.

The incident occurred after cyclone Remal brought continuous rainfall to the state. According to ANI, at least three people have died in Manipur due to floods in the Imphal valley.

The state government has launched rescue and relief operations in response to the heavy rains.

Earlier, on Thursday, the government declared a two-day public holiday for all state offices until May 31 due to severe flooding caused by breaches in embankments along river banks.