Manipur Floods Caused by Cyclone Remal Prompt Two-Day Public Holiday

IMPHAL: Heavy rains in Manipur, particularly in Imphal, have caused flooding as two rivers overflowed, affecting many areas.
The incident occurred after cyclone Remal brought continuous rainfall to the state. According to ANI, at least three people have died in Manipur due to floods in the Imphal valley.
The state government has launched rescue and relief operations in response to the heavy rains.
Earlier, on Thursday, the government declared a two-day public holiday for all state offices until May 31 due to severe flooding caused by breaches in embankments along river banks.
The government has advised people to stay indoors unless they an emergency, according to a directive.
The order read, “Both May 30 and May 31 have been designated public holidays for all state government offices, corporations, autonomous bodies, and societies under the Manipur government.”
The flood control room reported that two major river, the Nambul and Imphal River, have reached flood levels. In certain low-lying areas of Imphal, river water has entered houses and flooded streets.
Department responsible for rescue, relief, and essential services, such as home, police, relief, and disaster management, power, health and family welfare, district administration, and water resources, will remain operational.
Meanwhile, rescue operations to help stranded people continued in badly affected areas of Imphal East and Imphal West districts.
In a statement, Chief Minister N Biren Singh appreciated the noble gesture of the fishermen of Thanga for joining hands with the LDA team in rescuing stranded people.
To cope with the deteriorating situation, at least 40 NDRF personnel and six additional motorboats arrived at Imphal airport on Wednesday night.
In Tamenglong district, heavy rains heavy rains caused a landslide affecting the National Highway-37 Imphal-Silchar route.
Moreover, the Nambul River overflowed at Samurou in Imphal West district, causing flooding in Wangoi constituency.
