Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts in Jiribam Despite Recent Peace Agreement

IMPHAL: Fresh violence erupted in Manipur's Jiribam within 24 hours of recent peace agreement aimed at restoring normalcy between Meitei and Hmar communities officials reported on Saturday.

On Friday night, armed men fired shots. They torched an abandoned house in Lalpani village an isolated settlement with few Meitei houses. Most had been deserted due to previous violence. The assailants exploited security lapses to carry out arson. This act further escalated tensions in region.

In addition to arson, attackers fired several rounds of shells and gunshots targeting village. Security forces were dispatched immediately to area in response to incident. This highlights ongoing volatility despite efforts to restore peace.

Outbreak of violence came shortly after representatives of Meitei and Hmar communities reached agreement during meeting held at CRPF facility in Assam's Cachar on August 1. Meeting moderated by Jiribam district administration, Assam Rifles and CRPF personnel also included representatives of Thadou, Paite and Mizo communities.

During meeting all parties resolved to make concerted efforts to bring about normalcy and prevent incidents of arson and firing They agreed to facilitate controlled and coordinated movement to ensure peace and stability The next meeting is scheduled to take place on August 15 Further steps to maintain peace will be discussed.

Despite these efforts, recent violence underscores challenges faced in achieving lasting peace in region More than 200 people have been killed And thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

Agreement reached on August 1 was seen as significant step towards reconciliation with presence of various community representatives indicating broad-based commitment to peace However latest incident in Jiribam highlights fragility of situation and need for continued vigilance and proactive measures to prevent further violence.

As August 15 meeting approaches hope exists that involved parties will reinforce commitment to peace. They must take concrete actions to prevent further incidents. The situation in Jiribam remains tense and the need for effective and sustained efforts to achieve lasting peace is more urgent than ever.