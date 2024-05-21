Manipur Government Acts on Renaming of Sacred Hill to "Kuki Army Camp"

GUWAHATI: the Manipur government is taking action against a Kuki insurgent group for renaming a sacred hill of the Meitei community and claiming it as their “camp”.

The action by the Kuki group could lead to more violence amid the ethnic tensions between the Kuki tribes and the Meiteis.

The Kuki National Front – Military Council, also known as the “Kuki Army”, installed a signboard at the base of the Thangjing ching (hill) calling it “Thangting camp” of the “Kuki Army”.