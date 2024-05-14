Manipur Violence: NIA Chargesheet Links Looted Weapons to Violence Against Kukis

IMPHAL: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted a report in a case involving serious violence in Manipur that began over a year ago.
The NIA's investigation suggests a link between weapons stolen during raids on police armories and those found in the possession of individuals believed to be involved in organizing the violence.
The report also mentions "weapons training camps" arranged by members of a banned Meitei insurgent group. The NIA states that these actions were undertaken "with the intention to carry out violent terror acts against the rival Kuki Zo community members."
The NIA arrested Moirangthem Anand Singh, a member of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) insurgent group, eight months ago.
The agency informed a special court in New Delhi that Singh participated in a "weapons training camp" held by PLA members Oken Singh and Yaiphapa at an ecological park in Imphal during the period of violence in Manipur.
The NIA reported that 80-90 young people were trained at this camp in handling firearms.
The NIA, which submitted the chargesheet on Monday, has also stated that a forensic analysis revealed a connection between weapons seized from the accused by the Manipur police last September and weapons stolen from police stations in the valley areas during the violence.
The chargesheet read, “During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that three out of the 4 arms seized from the accused were looted from various government sources…”
Meanwhile, following the ethnic conflict in Manipur on May 3, 2023, the state government has been actively helping Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). They are working under the guidance of a committee appointed by the Supreme Court, led by Justice Gita Mittal, to provide relief and rehabilitation.
The initiatives aim to provide comprehensive support, covering different aspects of life and well-being. Recently, on May 10, Justice Gita Mittal inaugurated a skill training program and a 'Youth Coach Level 1' certificate program via electronic means, recognizing the pressing need for tangible assistance.
