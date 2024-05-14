Manipur Violence: NIA Chargesheet Links Looted Weapons to Violence Against Kukis

IMPHAL: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted a report in a case involving serious violence in Manipur that began over a year ago.

The NIA's investigation suggests a link between weapons stolen during raids on police armories and those found in the possession of individuals believed to be involved in organizing the violence.

The report also mentions "weapons training camps" arranged by members of a banned Meitei insurgent group. The NIA states that these actions were undertaken "with the intention to carry out violent terror acts against the rival Kuki Zo community members."