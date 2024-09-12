Manipur Governor Leaves for Guwahati Amid Escalating Student Protests

IMPHAL: Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday left Imphal for Guwahati, a day after protesting students clashed with security forces.

The students had been marching towards the Raj Bhavan - a seat of political power - when a scuffle broke out. The stir related to the growing unrest in Manipur, a state which has seen considerable tensions of late.

While the situation started escalating, Acharya, who has an additional charge as the Governor of Manipur besides being the Governor of Assam, left Manipur. His leaving for Guwahati may be seen to be a significant political move, though the purpose of his visit was not specified in reports.

In the aftermath of this unrest, Manipur University postponed all scheduled undergraduate and postgraduate examinations until further notice. The university issued a notification stating that fresh dates for these exams would be declared soon.

This move came in response to the deteriorating situation in the state, making it hard for the university to hold exams in a peaceful environment.

Students on Tuesday clashed with the security forces who were marching towards the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. This protest was to demand removal of Manipur police chief and the security adviser to the state. The forcing of tear gas by the security forces due to growing tension led to the dispersal.

It was reported that more than 55 students were injured in the skirmish. Later in the evening of the same day, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya met with the representatives of protesting students to listen to their grievances.

Skirmishes broke out between students and security forces as a march was held towards Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Tuesday. They protested demanding the sacking of Manipur police chief and state security adviser amid escalating tensions. Security forces fired tear gas to break up the protest.

During the scuffle, more than 55 students were reported to have been injured. In the same evening, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya met representatives of the protesting students and listened to their demands.