Future of India lies in hands of students: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya

Guwahati, Aug 16: As a mark of celebrations of the 78th Independence Day of the nation, the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, hoisted the national flag at Raj Bhavan.

The Governor, on the occasion, distributed prizes for the art competition, which was organized by Raj Bhavan in association with the Gauhati Artists Guild, showcasing different facets of independence. The Governor also flagged off a Har Ghar Tiranga Bike rally organized by Raj Bhavan in association with the Gauhati University, NSS cell from Raj Bhavan.

As a part of the Independence Day celebration, Acharya also attended the prize distribution ceremony for a series of competitions-namely drawing, extempore speech, and face painting-held at Gauhati Commerce College, which was organized by the Raj Bhavan Assam in association with the Bharat Scouts and Guides Guwahati to commemorate the 78th Independence Day of the nation.

In his address, Governor Acharya reflected on the nation's struggle for freedom. He reminded all the Cubs and Bulbuls, Scouts, and Guides of the arduous journey that Bharat had endured to win freedom from the British. He remembered the countless individuals who sacrificed their lives for the nation and paid deep respect for their contributions to India's independence.

The Governor also highlighted the pivotal role played by the Bharat Scouts and Guides in nurturing young citizens with dignity and patriotism. He emphasized the commitment of Scouts and Guides to instilling a love for the motherland and inspiring students to contribute meaningfully to the nation.

The governor further observed that the future of India lies in the hands of its students. He urged them to be steadfast in their resolve to protect the nation's values, traditions, and culture, stressing that their efforts should always align with the broader interests of the country. Acharya also inaugurated a blood donation camp organized by the Indian Red Cross Society, Assam chapter, on the occasion, as stated a press release.

