Manipur Governor Urges NCC to Train Youths from Relief Camps

IMPHAL: In recent meeting at Raj Bhavan Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey advised Maj Gen Gagan Deep, Additional Director General (ADG) of NCC North Eastern Region. The goal is to identify and train potential candidates. These individuals are from Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in relief camps across the state. The recommendation is part of efforts to empower and integrate displaced youths into nation-building activities.

During the meeting Maj Gen Gagan Deep updated Governor Uikey on ongoing NCC activities. He highlighted various challenges faced in the region. These include security issues, floods and incessant rains. Despite these obstacles NCC Group Imphal is successfully conducting training. They are managing training for 7,200 cadets across 16 districts.

The ADG also presented two key initiatives of NCC Directorate North Eastern Region. These are ‘LAI HARA’ and ‘YUVA BHAGIDARI’. Both aim to empower NCC cadets through structured programs. These initiatives focus on fostering leadership qualities and community engagement. They contribute to the cadets' overall development.

A significant point of discussion was the proposed establishment of the NCC Training and Youth Academy in Imphal. Governor Uikey assured her support for this initiative. She recognized its potential to provide structured training and development opportunities for the youth in the region.

Governor Uikey emphasized the importance of training candidates from the various relief camps. She noted that such initiatives could play a crucial role in fostering sense of patriotism and civic responsibility among the displaced youths. With around 60000 people currently residing in relief camps due to communal violence. The Governor’s recommendation aims to channel the energy and potential of these young individuals towards positive and constructive activities.

The ADG assured the Governor of the NCC’s commitment. He spoke of providing quality training and inculcating sound values among the cadets. He emphasized the importance of the NCC’s role. He highlighted its impact in shaping disciplined and responsible citizens, especially in challenging circumstances.

The involvement of youths from relief camps in NCC-like drills and parades is seen as positive step towards their development and integration. Engaging these young individuals in structured activities. The NCC aims to provide them with a sense of purpose and direction. This contributes to their overall well-being and future prospects.