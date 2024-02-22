Manipur HC Adjusts Meitei ST Status Order; Tribal Appeal Persists Amid Conflict

IMPHAL: Manipur High Court bench modified its earlier ruling concerning the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list.

This decision could have significant implications for the ongoing ethnic conflict between Meiteis and tribal communities in the state.

The contentious Paragraph 17(iii) of the March 2023 order, which directed the Manipur government to assess the inclusion of Meiteis, has been removed.

This decision was prompted by concerns raised by the Supreme Court and appeals lodged by tribal organizations.

However, the court did not address the remaining part of the order that instructed the government to provide a response to the Centre regarding the inclusion issue.