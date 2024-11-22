Manipur Heightens Security With Deployment Of 90 Additional Companies Amid Ongoing Unrest

IMPHAL: With the aim of enhancing the security condition of Manipur, the officials have announced the deployment of 90 additional security force companies in the state.
A significant number of these reinforcements have already arrived in Imphal and are being strategically positioned to protect citizens, vulnerable areas, and critical infrastructure.
This decision followed a high-level security review meeting that evaluated the current situation and identified key areas needing attention. Plans are underway to ensure comprehensive coverage across the state within days, focusing on safeguarding lives and property.
During a recent high-level meeting, officials evaluated the security landscape in Imphal and its districts, pinpointing critical areas of concern. The discussion led to the formulation of a comprehensive strategy aimed at effectively addressing these challenges.
Key representatives from various security forces collaborated to ensure a coordinated response, emphasizing the need for immediate action to enhance safety and stability in the region. This proactive approach reflects a commitment to safeguarding the community amidst ongoing violence.
Authorities have taken steps to review and improve the existing control mechanisms and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to highway security and the protection of fringe areas.
They are actively monitoring national highways to ensure smooth traffic flow and are focusing on safeguarding vulnerable fringe areas that are susceptible to disturbances. This proactive approach aims to enhance safety and maintain order in these critical regions.
