Manipur Heightens Security With Deployment Of 90 Additional Companies Amid Ongoing Unrest

IMPHAL: With the aim of enhancing the security condition of Manipur, the officials have announced the deployment of 90 additional security force companies in the state.

A significant number of these reinforcements have already arrived in Imphal and are being strategically positioned to protect citizens, vulnerable areas, and critical infrastructure.

This decision followed a high-level security review meeting that evaluated the current situation and identified key areas needing attention. Plans are underway to ensure comprehensive coverage across the state within days, focusing on safeguarding lives and property.