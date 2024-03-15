Meghalaya: HNLC Claims IED Blast, Demands Relocation of Harijan Colony

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has claimed responsibility for the IED blast near Punjabi Lane in Shillong on March 9.

The banned outfit has demanded the relocation of settlers from the Harijan colony or Punjabi lane in Shillong.

HNLC general secretary Saikupar Nongtraw in a statement said that the Meghalaya government has ignored moving the Harijan people from this area for so long, which resulted in the outfit resorting to the use of military force.

He further added that this was a reminder that if the government does not safeguard their community, Hynniewtrep could plunge into civil war.