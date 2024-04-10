Manipur: Illegal Timber Smuggling Foiled Near Indo-Myanmar Border in Manipur

MANIPUR: The security forces hailing from Manipur, especially those at the Assam Rifles, foiled various attempts of smuggling near the Indo-Myanmar border that had led to the arrest of seven suspected smugglers. The operation in Kamjong district resulted in the seizure of about 1,701 cubic feet of timber worth Rs 14.4 lakh on the gray market of the province. The seized timber was reportedly being transported from Myanmar to Manipur through the border crossing at reefs, highlighting the challenges of reducing illegal activities in the region. The crackdown was carried out during a routine search by security forces near Jade Choro village.

This recent incident calculated to the illicit crackdown on timber smuggling in the area of Manipur. While it is being scrutinized with the officials confirming that a total of 24,120 cubic feet of timber has been seized in Kamjong Province since the period of April 1, 2024.