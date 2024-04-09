Manipur: Man Fatally Hit By Assam Rifles' Truck Day After Becoming Father

IMPHAL: A tragic hit-and-run accident involving a vehicle belonging to the 16th Assam Rifles stationed at Maram of Hengbung AR post claimed the life of a local resident in Manipur on Monday.
As per a press release issued by the Imphal police, the victim has been identified as a 21-year-old going by the name of Mahaingam Horam hailing from Tingsong Centre Village.
Tragedy struck when he was hit by the truck at around 8:30 am near the Senapati District Council along NH-02 in Manipur, leaving his sustaining severe injuries.
Efforts to save the man by providing immediate medical attention turned out to be futile as the victim could not manage to survive the fatal collision and eventually succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The vehicle reportedly fled towards the Mao side after taking down the man and the unfortunate incident has left the community in a state of mourning and has also shocked the victim's family.
Adding to the woes, the victim had just become a father as his wife gave birth to a baby the previous day.
The locals were infuriated by this hit-and-run case involving an Assam Rifles vehicle in their area so much so that they gathered at the Senapati Police Station to seek justice.
Both the vehicle and its driver were nabbed at a checkpoint due to the swift action and diligent efforts of the police team.
The body of the deceased person has been taken to Senapati District Hospital for further procedures. Meanwhile, a probe has been launched to look into the incident.
