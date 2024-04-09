Manipur: Man Fatally Hit By Assam Rifles' Truck Day After Becoming Father

IMPHAL: A tragic hit-and-run accident involving a vehicle belonging to the 16th Assam Rifles stationed at Maram of Hengbung AR post claimed the life of a local resident in Manipur on Monday.

As per a press release issued by the Imphal police, the victim has been identified as a 21-year-old going by the name of Mahaingam Horam hailing from Tingsong Centre Village.

Tragedy struck when he was hit by the truck at around 8:30 am near the Senapati District Council along NH-02 in Manipur, leaving his sustaining severe injuries.