In Diwali celebration on Arunachal border, Rijiju has brief encounter with Chinese troops

New Delhi: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs and MP from Arunachal Pradesh Kiren Rijiju on Thursday celebrated Diwali with the jawans in the border area of Bumla in Arunachal Pradesh where he also had a brief encounter with the Chinese troops.

“Diwali with brave jawans at Border in Bumla, Arunachal Pradesh. #HappyDeepavali2024 #Diwali,” the Union Minister wrote on X.

He also had a brief interaction with the Chinese soldiers, some of which also snapped pictures of him and saw the conference room where top commanders of both sides (India and China) hold talks.

The Union Minister interacted with jawans and motivated them while celebrating the festival. “PM Modi has been celebrating Diwali with the jawans. And I have also been celebrating Diwali amongst the jawans since 2014. If you are away from your families, why should we be celebrating the festival with our families? That is why we come to celebrate Diwali with you,” the Union Minister is heard saying in one of the videos posted on his X handle. He also left a marker with his name and the date of his visit at a specially designated point in the military post. (IANS)

