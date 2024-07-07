Mizoram: Manhunt Underway As Myanmar Nationals Escape From Serchhip District Jail

AIZAWL: In an unexpected turn of event, two Myanmar nationals who were put behind bars managed to escape from Mizoram's Serchhip district jail on the evening of July 6, as per official reports.

The inmates who managed to sneak outside the prison have been identified as 44-year-old Lalchhanhima hailing from Leisen, Myanmar and 31-year-old Lalnunnema.

The duo were imprisoned for possessing a large cache of AK-47 assault rifles and they had been incarcerated since June 10, 2024.

The prisoners escaped during a recreational period when the inmates were playing volleyball. After the playing session concluded, all the participants headed towards the storeroom to return the sports equipment.