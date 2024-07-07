Mizoram: Manhunt Underway As Myanmar Nationals Escape From Serchhip District Jail

AIZAWL: In an unexpected turn of event, two Myanmar nationals who were put behind bars managed to escape from Mizoram's Serchhip district jail on the evening of July 6, as per official reports.
The inmates who managed to sneak outside the prison have been identified as 44-year-old Lalchhanhima hailing from Leisen, Myanmar and 31-year-old Lalnunnema.
The duo were imprisoned for possessing a large cache of AK-47 assault rifles and they had been incarcerated since June 10, 2024.
The prisoners escaped during a recreational period when the inmates were playing volleyball. After the playing session concluded, all the participants headed towards the storeroom to return the sports equipment.
Sensing a golden opportunity to escape, the duo seized the moment and fled through the main entrance of the prison.
In the wake of this jailbreak, an FIR has been lodged by the district jail superintendent and the cops have launched a manhunt to nab the fugitives.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma that the Central government would provide humanitarian assistance to refugees sheltering in the state.
After the military junta seized power in Myanmar on February 1, 2021, around 34,000 people including women, elderly and children, from the neighbouring country took shelter in 11 districts of Mizoram.
Besides, Mizoram is also providing shelter to around 9,000 Kuki-Zomi-Hmar tribals who were displaced after the ethnic strife began in neighbouring Manipur in May last year.
Earlier last month, a notice directing all the trade activities from Lawngtlai into Myanmar to stop had been issued by the Central Executive Committee of the Central Young Lai Association (CYLA) based in Mizoram's Lawngtlai.
In the notification, Joseph Lalhmingthanga Chinzah, the General Secretary of CYLA, stated that the commodities sent from Mizoram were intended to provide basic needs for the conflict-affected people of Myanmar.
On the contrary, the purpose was not fulfilled as it eventually ended up in the hands of Myanmar's Junta regime, who diverted it so as to bolster their efforts against the Chin community.