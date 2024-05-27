Manipur: Indian Army averts major bomb blast incident, detonates three IEDs

IMPHAL: In a significant success, alert soldiers of the Indian Army foiled a major incident by effectively defusing three big Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Manipur on Sunday, officials said.

Defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Amit Shukla said that the Army soldiers, during a routine area domination and surveillance operation in Imphal East district, noticed three powerful IEDs on the road connecting Nongdam Tangkhul and Etham Tangkhul villages near Maphou Dam.

"The three IEDs were placed along the road. Army columns acted swiftly and cordoned off the area. Subsequently, a bomb disposal squad arrived at the location and defused the IEDs safely, thereby preventing potential loss of life and injury to locals," said the Lieutenant Colonel.

"The security forces remain steadfast and committed to the safety of citizens in the state of Manipur," he stated. A senior Manipur Police official told that search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

Strict security measures have been taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoys are provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles, he added. A total of 125 nakas/checkpoints were installed in different districts of ethnic violence-hit Manipur and police detained 132 persons on Saturday in connection with ongoing violations of law in different districts of the state. (IANS)

