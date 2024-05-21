Heatwave India 2024: A list of the Hottest Cities in India Right Now

Guidelines for Heatwave by NDMA:

In response to the extreme heat, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released guidelines for heatwave safety. These guidelines recommend staying hydrated, avoiding sun exposure during peak hours, and wearing light-coloured, loose clothing.

Current Temperature Scenario in Indian Cities:

Cities throughout India, particularly in Rajasthan and Gujarat, are witnessing record-breaking temperatures. The 2024 heatwave in Rajasthan and Gujarat has resulted in these states being among the hottest in the country.

Surviving the Heatwave in India:

In these testing times, it's vital to adhere to the NDMA's heatwave safety guidelines. These include staying indoors during the peak heat of the day, consuming ample fluids, and using a hat or umbrella for protection when venturing outside.

Heatwave Alerts by Indian Meteorological Department:

The IMD is vigilantly monitoring the situation and issuing timely heatwave alerts. Citizens are encouraged to heed these alerts and take necessary precautions to stay safe during this heatwave.

In conclusion, the 2024 heatwave in India is a grave issue that demands immediate attention and action. Stay safe, stay hydrated, and remember - prevention is indeed better than cure.