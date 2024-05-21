Heatwave India 2024: A list of the Hottest Cities in India Right Now

India is currently under the grip of a severe heatwave, with temperatures skyrocketing beyond 45°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Sunday and an orange alert from May 20 to 22, signalling that the intense heatwaves are likely to continue for the following week.
What is a heatwave?
A heatwave is declared by the IMD when the maximum temperature hits or surpasses 45 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, ten stations reported temperatures exceeding 45°C, leading the IMD to caution about a "very high probability of heat illness and heat stroke across all age groups."
Heatwave India 2024: Rising Temperatures
The highest temperature of the season so far was recorded at New Delhi's Najafgarh on Sunday, reaching a staggering 47.8 degrees Celsius, which is above the normal range. IMD officials have recently announced it as the highest temperature recorded in the country this year, closely followed by 47.7 degrees Celsius in Agra.
India's Hottest Cities in May 2024
The IMD's list of the hottest cities in India currently highlights the intensity of the ongoing heatwave. A severe heatwave is affecting North India, leading to a red alert for the upcoming days. The IMD has issued red alerts for heatwaves in these states, covering a five-day period starting from Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Here is a list of hottest cities in India, May 2024-
Guidelines for Heatwave by NDMA:
In response to the extreme heat, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released guidelines for heatwave safety. These guidelines recommend staying hydrated, avoiding sun exposure during peak hours, and wearing light-coloured, loose clothing.
Current Temperature Scenario in Indian Cities:
Cities throughout India, particularly in Rajasthan and Gujarat, are witnessing record-breaking temperatures. The 2024 heatwave in Rajasthan and Gujarat has resulted in these states being among the hottest in the country.
Surviving the Heatwave in India:
In these testing times, it's vital to adhere to the NDMA's heatwave safety guidelines. These include staying indoors during the peak heat of the day, consuming ample fluids, and using a hat or umbrella for protection when venturing outside.
Heatwave Alerts by Indian Meteorological Department:
The IMD is vigilantly monitoring the situation and issuing timely heatwave alerts. Citizens are encouraged to heed these alerts and take necessary precautions to stay safe during this heatwave.
In conclusion, the 2024 heatwave in India is a grave issue that demands immediate attention and action. Stay safe, stay hydrated, and remember - prevention is indeed better than cure.