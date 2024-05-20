Manipur: Khwairamband Bazaar Announces 24-Hour Shutdown in Protest Against Rising Violence

IMPHAL: Khwairamband Bazaar a prominent marketplace in Manipur, will observe a complete shutdown for 24 hours from midnight on Monday until midnight on Tuesday. The decision was announced by the Bazaar Shop Owners community. They cite escalating safety issues affecting both shop owners and residents in the area.

In a statement released by Bazaar shop owners, they expressed unanimous support for the shutdown highlighting the various problems plaguing the bazaar. This move aims to draw attention to the increasing violence. They also demand action from authorities.

The immediate cause of the shutdown stems from recent violent incidents in Thangal Bazaar. The residents were physically assaulted by unidentified people during nighttime hours.

However, police have responded to these incidents arresting seven individuals, including five minors on May 13. The apprehended individuals are suspected of involvement in assaults that occurred in Paona Bazar and Thangal Bazaar. Among those detained are Khumukcham Brainny Singh 19, from Kongba Makha Nandeibam Imphal East and RK Ronish Singh 22, from Keishampat Thokchom Leikai Imphal West. The five minors were taken into custody as individuals in conflict with law (CCL).

The arrests followed circulation of CCTV footage on social media. This footage captured nighttime assaults on civilians. It provided key evidence. This led to the identification and swift detention of the suspects by the Manipur police. A case has been registered at the City police station and further investigations are underway.

Local MLA Khumukcham Joykisan has urged the community to refrain from such violent activities. He has assured that strict legal actions will be taken. This is against anyone found harassing bazaar residents. He emphasized the need for maintaining peace and ensuring safety of all individuals in the area.

The shutdown is anticipated to considerably influence daily activities within Khwairamband Bazaar as the shops will engage in the protest.