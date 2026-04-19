Manipur lifts internet ban as law-and-order situation improves

IMPHAL: With an improvement in the law and order situation, the Manipur government on Saturday revoked the suspension of mobile internet and data services, including broadband, across five Imphal Valley districts, officials said.

The suspension of mobile internet and data services was initially imposed for three days, hours after a deadly bomb attack in Bishnupur district on April 7. The attack, allegedly carried out by suspected Kuki militants, claimed the lives of two children and left their mother injured.

Since then, the restrictions have been extended in several phases, typically for two days at a time, across the five Imphal Valley districts, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur. The measure was aimed at preventing any escalation of violence.

Manipur Home Department Joint Secretary Mayengbam Veto Singh, in a notification issued on Saturday, said that the state government reviewed the prevailing situation, including the inconveniences and suffering faced by the public due to the internet ban, which had affected the functioning of important offices and institutions.

According to the notification, the affected institutions and organisations included High Courts and District Courts, people working from home, chartered accountancy firms, lawyers, health facilities, refuelling centres, electricity and mobile recharge services, liquefied petroleum gas booking services, educational institutions, taxation offices, and other online citizen-centric services.

"…the Governor of Manipur is pleased to order revocation of any temporary suspension of mobile internet services/mobile data services, including virtual private network services, in the territorial jurisdiction of the five districts of Manipur, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur, in public interest with immediate effect," Singh said in the notification. (IANS)

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