Manipur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Outer Manipur Seat Records 16.68% Voter Turnout In Re-polling Till 9 AM

IMPHAL: Re-polling is underway at six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday and a voter turnout of 16.68 per cent was recorded till 9 am, election officials informed.

The polling officials stated that the polling process commenced at 7 am amidst stringent security measures in place and added that the democratic process is going smooth so far with no untoward incident being reported so far.

They revealed that re-polling had to be conducted due to the fact that unidentified individuals had damaged EVMs and VVPATs before the voting at four of these six polling stations concluded on April 26.