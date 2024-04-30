Manipur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Outer Manipur Seat Records 16.68% Voter Turnout In Re-polling Till 9 AM

IMPHAL: Re-polling is underway at six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday and a voter turnout of 16.68 per cent was recorded till 9 am, election officials informed.
The polling officials stated that the polling process commenced at 7 am amidst stringent security measures in place and added that the democratic process is going smooth so far with no untoward incident being reported so far.
They revealed that re-polling had to be conducted due to the fact that unidentified individuals had damaged EVMs and VVPATs before the voting at four of these six polling stations concluded on April 26.
On the other hand, the EVM malfunctioned at one polling station while reports of "threat and intimidation by unknown miscreants" hindered the electoral process at another polling station.
As per a notification issued earlier by the office of Manipur's chief electoral officer, voting at four polling stations in the Ukhrul assembly segment, and one each in the Chingai assembly seat in Ukhrul and Karong in Senapati was declared null and void.
Notably, five of the polling stations where re-polling is going on are located in the Ukhrul district and have a total of 4,156 voters.
It is worth mentioning that around 76.06 per cent of 4.84 lakh voters exercised their democratic right during voting in 13 of 28 assembly segments of Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency on April 26.
The remaining 15 segments along with the entire Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat went to the polls during the first phase held on April 19.
Mao assembly segment in Senapati district recorded the highest turnout of 89.84 per cent.
