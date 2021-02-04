Manipur Lottery Results Today - 04 February'21 - Manipur State Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result

Manipur State Lottery Result Live Update: There are only 13 states in India where playing lottery game is legalised by government of India. Manipur is among the states where lotteries are legal. Other lottery state are Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. In rest of Indian states, there is complete ban on lottery playing. You can check lottery result at official website - http://www.manipurlotteries.com/ .
Check, If you missed - Manipur Lottery Results Today - 03 February'21 - Manipur State Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result
Manipur Singam Morning Lottery Result - Declared @11:00 AM
Manipur Singam targets morning lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur morning lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...
Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner
First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No
98E 17991
Manipur Lottery Prize
Prize Money
Lottery Number
Lucky Prize
27 Lakh
98E 17991
Consolation prize
₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
17991
2nd Prize
Rs 5000/-
07741, 30144, 40095, 45098, 55061, 58349, 72098, 88096, 90742, 96206
3rd Prize
Rs 1000/-
0479, 1676, 2539, 3750, 3972, 4107, 5986, 6195, 6908, 9804
4th Prize
Rs 700/-
0279, 0420, 1884, 2187, 3385, 3658, 5063, 6992, 7362, 9243
5th Prize
Rs 500/-
0146, 1083, 2396, 3641, 4514, 5716, 6820, 7696, 8340, 9202, 0232, 1140, 2504, 3855, 4592, 5762, 6821, 7734, 8372, 9203, 0374, 1208, 2617, 3865, 4665, 5823, 6892, 7766, 8389, 9287, 0422, 1620, 2709, 3954, 4837, 6050, 6912, 7849, 8464, 9403, 0462, 1769, 2737, 4048, 4839, 6089, 7095, 7855, 8467, 9460, 0486, 1835, 2831, 4100, 5237, 6091, 7155, 8125, 8598, 9580, 0523, 1893, 2855, 4139, 5264, 6122, 7210, 8159, 8703, 9675, 0695, 1969, 3109, 4235, 5271, 6172, 7369, 8279, 8731, 9714, 0839, 2036, 3124, 4257, 5410, 6701, 7411, 8289, 8815, 9721, 0967, 2386, 3514, 4282, 5618, 6801, 7634, 8297, 8931, 9787
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers - Click Here to Check Official Notification
Manipur Singam Day Lottery Result - @ 03:00 PM
Manipur Singam targets day lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur day lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...
Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner
First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No
96J 87551
Manipur Lottery Prize
Prize Money
Lottery Number
Lucky Prize
27 Lakh
96J 87551
Consolation prize
₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
87551
2nd Prize
Rs 5000/-
10451, 12690, 17058, 36792, 45604, 48961, 50892, 56302, 70840, 83691
3rd Prize
Rs 1000/-
0352, 1205, 1364, 1405, 1767, 4831, 5862, 6213, 6855, 9032
4th Prize
Rs 700/-
0299, 2044, 2650, 2785, 5352, 5704, 6937, 9552, 9753, 9812
5th Prize
Rs 500/-
0181, 1146, 2096, 2503, 3473, 4637, 5517, 6577, 7620, 8825, 0396, 1234, 2102, 2745, 3620, 4676, 5805, 6715, 7743, 8971, 0627, 1253, 2136, 2838, 3817, 4691, 5947, 6806, 7815, 9153, 0640, 1349, 2137, 3063, 3924, 4762, 6024, 6871, 7901, 9240, 0723, 1354, 2193, 3065, 4062, 4951, 6060, 6894, 7938, 9364, 0746, 1370, 2197, 3084, 4074, 5161, 6124, 6925, 8019, 9405, 0792, 1581, 2263, 3139, 4193, 5189, 6279, 7114, 8107, 9457, 0977, 1638, 2380, 3214, 4201, 5192, 6306, 7213, 8364, 9634, 1019, 1641, 2437, 3248, 4266, 5377, 6458, 7453, 8556, 9768, 1103, 2021, 2491, 3418, 4428, 5513, 6504, 7605, 8746, 9782
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers - Click Here to Check Official Notification
Manipur Singam Evening Lottery Result @ 07:00 PM
Manipur Singam targets evening lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur evening lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...
Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner
First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No
77H 40181
Manipur Lottery Prize
Prize Money
Lottery Number
Lucky Prize
27 Lakh
77H 40181
Consolation prize
₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
40181
2nd Prize
Rs 5000/-
02460, 05877, 12501, 15507, 58056, 68099, 75584, 82956, 86074, 91770
3rd Prize
Rs 1000/-
0891, 4627, 6638, 7636, 8407, 8501, 8747, 9016, 9335, 9481
4th Prize
Rs 700/-
0229, 0839, 3779, 3848, 5519, 7825, 8541, 8946, 9436, 9534
5th Prize
Rs 500/-
0048, 0752, 1804, 2649, 3627, 4615, 6097, 7245, 7956, 9255, 0049, 0876, 2076, 2780, 3752, 4625, 6372, 7322, 8015, 9258, 0146, 1025, 2102, 2793, 3816, 4705, 6392, 7550, 8106, 9364, 0249, 1041, 2193, 2910, 3975, 4768, 6487, 7654, 8672, 9406, 0316, 1206, 2414, 2967, 4230, 5166, 6805, 7791, 8675, 9492, 0403, 1340, 2504, 3016, 4309, 5488, 6844, 7794, 8683, 9606, 0460, 1541, 2532, 3086, 4356, 5787, 7061, 7807, 8696, 9644, 0526, 1725, 2544, 3196, 4459, 5817, 7109, 7862, 8959, 9823, 0591, 1743, 2608, 3398, 4586, 5830, 7200, 7864, 8986, 9832, 0733, 1794, 2614, 3621, 4605, 5876, 7219, 7912, 9089, 9856
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers - Click Here to Check Official Notification
The lottery winners need to produce a valid identity proof suggested by lottery rules in front of The Director of Manipur Lottery in Imphal at the time of receive the winning amount...