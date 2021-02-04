Manipur Lottery Results Today - 04 February'21 - Manipur State Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result

 Top
04th Feb Manipur Lottery Results: Long wait for the Manipur State Lotteries is over as the result has been declared; Check details online here.

Manipur Lottery Results Today - 04 February21 - Manipur State Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result

  |  4 Feb 2021 6:12 AM GMT

Manipur State Lottery Result Live Update: There are only 13 states in India where playing lottery game is legalised by government of India. Manipur is among the states where lotteries are legal. Other lottery state are Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. In rest of Indian states, there is complete ban on lottery playing. You can check lottery result at official website - http://www.manipurlotteries.com/ .

Manipur Singam Morning Lottery Result - Declared @11:00 AM

Manipur Singam targets morning lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur morning lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...

Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner

First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No

98E 17991


Manipur Lottery Prize

Prize Money

Lottery Number

Lucky Prize

27 Lakh

98E 17991

Consolation prize

₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers

17991

2nd Prize

Rs 5000/-

07741, 30144, 40095, 45098, 55061, 58349, 72098, 88096, 90742, 96206

3rd Prize

Rs 1000/-

0479, 1676, 2539, 3750, 3972, 4107, 5986, 6195, 6908, 9804

4th Prize

Rs 700/-

0279, 0420, 1884, 2187, 3385, 3658, 5063, 6992, 7362, 9243

5th Prize

Rs 500/-

0146, 1083, 2396, 3641, 4514, 5716, 6820, 7696, 8340, 9202, 0232, 1140, 2504, 3855, 4592, 5762, 6821, 7734, 8372, 9203, 0374, 1208, 2617, 3865, 4665, 5823, 6892, 7766, 8389, 9287, 0422, 1620, 2709, 3954, 4837, 6050, 6912, 7849, 8464, 9403, 0462, 1769, 2737, 4048, 4839, 6089, 7095, 7855, 8467, 9460, 0486, 1835, 2831, 4100, 5237, 6091, 7155, 8125, 8598, 9580, 0523, 1893, 2855, 4139, 5264, 6122, 7210, 8159, 8703, 9675, 0695, 1969, 3109, 4235, 5271, 6172, 7369, 8279, 8731, 9714, 0839, 2036, 3124, 4257, 5410, 6701, 7411, 8289, 8815, 9721, 0967, 2386, 3514, 4282, 5618, 6801, 7634, 8297, 8931, 9787


Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers - Click Here to Check Official Notification


Manipur lottery game is also conducts in a day & an evening at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm respectively. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs.


Manipur Singam Day Lottery Result - @ 03:00 PM

Manipur Singam targets day lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur day lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...

Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner

First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No

96J 87551


Manipur Lottery Prize

Prize Money

Lottery Number

Lucky Prize

27 Lakh

96J 87551

Consolation prize

₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers

87551

2nd Prize

Rs 5000/-

10451, 12690, 17058, 36792, 45604, 48961, 50892, 56302, 70840, 83691

3rd Prize

Rs 1000/-

0352, 1205, 1364, 1405, 1767, 4831, 5862, 6213, 6855, 9032

4th Prize

Rs 700/-

0299, 2044, 2650, 2785, 5352, 5704, 6937, 9552, 9753, 9812

5th Prize

Rs 500/-

0181, 1146, 2096, 2503, 3473, 4637, 5517, 6577, 7620, 8825, 0396, 1234, 2102, 2745, 3620, 4676, 5805, 6715, 7743, 8971, 0627, 1253, 2136, 2838, 3817, 4691, 5947, 6806, 7815, 9153, 0640, 1349, 2137, 3063, 3924, 4762, 6024, 6871, 7901, 9240, 0723, 1354, 2193, 3065, 4062, 4951, 6060, 6894, 7938, 9364, 0746, 1370, 2197, 3084, 4074, 5161, 6124, 6925, 8019, 9405, 0792, 1581, 2263, 3139, 4193, 5189, 6279, 7114, 8107, 9457, 0977, 1638, 2380, 3214, 4201, 5192, 6306, 7213, 8364, 9634, 1019, 1641, 2437, 3248, 4266, 5377, 6458, 7453, 8556, 9768, 1103, 2021, 2491, 3418, 4428, 5513, 6504, 7605, 8746, 9782


Manipur Singam Evening Lottery Result @ 07:00 PM

Manipur Singam targets evening lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur evening lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...

Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner

First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No

77H 40181


Manipur Lottery Prize

Prize Money

Lottery Number

Lucky Prize

27 Lakh

77H 40181

Consolation prize

₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers

40181

2nd Prize

Rs 5000/-

02460, 05877, 12501, 15507, 58056, 68099, 75584, 82956, 86074, 91770

3rd Prize

Rs 1000/-

0891, 4627, 6638, 7636, 8407, 8501, 8747, 9016, 9335, 9481

4th Prize

Rs 700/-

0229, 0839, 3779, 3848, 5519, 7825, 8541, 8946, 9436, 9534

5th Prize

Rs 500/-

0048, 0752, 1804, 2649, 3627, 4615, 6097, 7245, 7956, 9255, 0049, 0876, 2076, 2780, 3752, 4625, 6372, 7322, 8015, 9258, 0146, 1025, 2102, 2793, 3816, 4705, 6392, 7550, 8106, 9364, 0249, 1041, 2193, 2910, 3975, 4768, 6487, 7654, 8672, 9406, 0316, 1206, 2414, 2967, 4230, 5166, 6805, 7791, 8675, 9492, 0403, 1340, 2504, 3016, 4309, 5488, 6844, 7794, 8683, 9606, 0460, 1541, 2532, 3086, 4356, 5787, 7061, 7807, 8696, 9644, 0526, 1725, 2544, 3196, 4459, 5817, 7109, 7862, 8959, 9823, 0591, 1743, 2608, 3398, 4586, 5830, 7200, 7864, 8986, 9832, 0733, 1794, 2614, 3621, 4605, 5876, 7219, 7912, 9089, 9856


The lottery winners need to produce a valid identity proof suggested by lottery rules in front of The Director of Manipur Lottery in Imphal at the time of receive the winning amount...

