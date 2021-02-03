Shillong Teer Result Today - 03 Feb'21 - Jowai Teer (Meghalaya) Number Result Live Update

Shillong Teer Result Today - 03 February'21

Khasi hills archery sports association, Shillong Meghalaya organising archery based teer game from last 12+ years. First & second round number of ✅Shillong teer target hit number update will be out for public at 3:30 PM & 4:30pm today respectively. Check your dream Shillong teer result number here...

Shillong Teer Day

F/R(3:30pm)

S/R(4:30pm)

03 Feb 2021

61

53

02 Feb 2021

47

36

01 Feb 2021

40

08



The teer game is played throughout the week, except for Sundays. One can buy tickets for Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday, from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. The game begins at 3:30 PM. People with tickets have to bet on a number between 0 to 99. In round one, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows, while in round two, 20 arrows are shot. The teer hit winner is the one who could guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly.

Jowai Teer Result Today - 03 February'21

Apart from the shillong, the teer game is also conducted at three places —Juwai Teer, Ladrymbai Teer. The Juwai teer target number game is also played in two rounds. First & second round number of Jowai teer hit number update will be out for public at 1:45pm & 2:30pm today respectively.

Jowai Teer Day

F/R(1:45pm)

SR(2:30pm)

03 Feb 2021

64

28

02 Feb 2021

70

01

01 Feb 2021

53

49



If a person can guess the teer dream number in the first round, they get Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet on the target number. If they are able to guess the number in the second round, they get Rs 60 for every Rs 1 spent in the second round. It is a forecast based game if one is able to predict the target number in both the rounds. One can win up to Rs 4,000 on every Rs 1 spent.