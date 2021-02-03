 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Shillong Teer Result Today - 03 Feb'21 - Jowai Teer (Meghalaya) Number Result Live Update

✅Shillong, Juwai teer target result update will be out for public at respective time 1:45(Jowai), Shillong[3:30 & 4:30pm]. Keep checking the website

Shillong Teer Result Today - 03 Feb21 - Jowai Teer (Meghalaya) Number Result Live Update

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  3 Feb 2021 8:49 AM GMT

Shillong Teer Result Live Update: It is an archery-based lottery organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya. Meghalaya Teer game is a much acclaimed & popular game in north east india belt. The association comprises around 12 archery clubs of Shillong. The game was legalised in 1982 after the state government passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. Respective teer results will be reflected here post result announcements. Good luck to the people who have bought tickets for shillong teer game can check the teer hit number results on official website meghalayateer.com as well.

Also Check: Khanapara Teer Results Today - 05 February'21 - Khanapara Teer Target, Khanapara Teer Common Number Live Result

Shillong Teer Result Today - 03 February'21

Khasi hills archery sports association, Shillong Meghalaya organising archery based teer game from last 12+ years. First & second round number of ✅Shillong teer target hit number update will be out for public at 3:30 PM & 4:30pm today respectively. Check your dream Shillong teer result number here...

Shillong Teer Day
F/R(3:30pm)
S/R(4:30pm)
03 Feb 2021
61
53
02 Feb 2021
47
36
01 Feb 2021
40
08

The teer game is played throughout the week, except for Sundays. One can buy tickets for Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday, from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. The game begins at 3:30 PM. People with tickets have to bet on a number between 0 to 99. In round one, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows, while in round two, 20 arrows are shot. The teer hit winner is the one who could guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly.

Jowai Teer Result Today - 03 February'21

Apart from the shillong, the teer game is also conducted at three places —Juwai Teer, Ladrymbai Teer. The Juwai teer target number game is also played in two rounds. First & second round number of Jowai teer hit number update will be out for public at 1:45pm & 2:30pm today respectively.

Jowai Teer Day
F/R(1:45pm)
SR(2:30pm)
03 Feb 2021
64
28
02 Feb 2021
70
01
01 Feb 2021
53
49

If a person can guess the teer dream number in the first round, they get Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet on the target number. If they are able to guess the number in the second round, they get Rs 60 for every Rs 1 spent in the second round. It is a forecast based game if one is able to predict the target number in both the rounds. One can win up to Rs 4,000 on every Rs 1 spent.

City-wise Job Opening in Assam & Northeast
Jobs in GuwahatiNortheast Jobs
Jobs in KokrajharAssam Career
Jobs in SilcharJobs in Assam
Jobs in JorhatJobs in Manipur
Jobs in ShillongJobs in Meghalaya
Jobs in ImphalJobs in Tripura
Jobs in BongaigaonJobs in Agartala
Jobs in GolaghatJobs in Kohima
Jobs in DibrugarhJobs in Tezpur

Also Check: Shillong Teer Result Today - 05 Feb'21 - Jowai Teer (Meghalaya) Number Result Live Update

Also Check: Khanapara Teer Results Today - 03 Feb'21 - Khanapara Teer Target, Khanapara Teer Common Number Live Result

Also Check: Nagaland Lottery Results Today- 05 Feb'21 - Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning, Evening Result Update

Teer Teer Result Jowai Teer Juwai Teer Shillong Teer Meghalaya Teer 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X