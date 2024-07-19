Meghalaya Tourism Minister Rejects Restriction on Assam Taxis

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh dismissed proposals to restrict Assam tourist taxis. These taxis would be banned from conducting sightseeing trips within Meghalaya. The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association had previously requested this. They argued it would ensure more stable income for local drivers by limiting competition from out-of-state taxis this could be achieved. However, Lyngdoh firmly rejected this notion. He emphasized such move would be detrimental to both Meghalaya and Assam's taxi industries.

Lyngdoh highlighted the complexities involved and noted that national permits issued to tourist taxis would make it challenging to impose such restrictions. He pointed out that restricting Assam taxis could negatively impact Meghalaya drivers. They travel to Assam. He underscored the interconnected nature of the regional transport network.

Instead of implementing bans Lyngdoh proposed focusing on improving the livelihoods of local taxi drivers. He convened a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Ahammed, Director of Tourism Cyril V Diengdoh and other officials. The discussion aimed to explore ways to enhance economic conditions for taxi drivers in Meghalaya.

One key issue identified was fragmentation among taxi driver associations. Many drivers are unaffiliated. They lack a unified voice. Lyngdoh noted that only around 40 percent of drivers are part of association. This leads to disjointed representation of their needs and problems.

To better address these issues the government plans to organize a meeting with all taxi associations. They will discuss and implement effective solutions. Lyngdoh emphasized that any new system must be beneficial for both local drivers and the tourism sector. It must also avoid negative impacts.

The Minister also highlighted that similar to Sikkim some had suggested restricting out-of-state taxis. However he argued this could disrupt services for Meghalaya residents. They travel to Assam for various reasons. He underscored the need to balance interests of all stakeholders. It's vital. Fostering a healthy tourism industry is essential.

The Transport Department has been tasked. They must provide detailed statistics on the current transportation infrastructure. This will aid the discussions.