MANIPUR: Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday unveiled Manipur's first water park at Thenguchingjin in Awangpotshangba, Imphal East. The opening is a significant addition to Manipur’s entertainment offerings, providing residents with a local retreat. Addressing to the gathering as the chief guest, CM Biren Singh expressed his happiness on the inauguration of the water park. He also emphasized on the importance of such projects to cater to the recreational needs of the community thus successfully reducing reliance on outdoor options Singh also outlined plans for the parks much better, including introducing a children’s walkway and adding toy rides to enhance visitor experiences.

Asserting to the government’s unwavered commitment to equitable development, CM Singh announced ambitious plans to set up nine more theaters in different districts of Manipur, with a budget of Rs 4.5 crore for each district. Additionally, he expressed his intention to build Unity Mall and Convention Center in the Keikol area. CM also stressed on the fact that the government is presently focusing on to boost the infrastructure and tourism in the area.

In his speech, CM N Biren Singh addressed concerns of communal unity and integration, and urged responsible public discourse to prevent incitement of communal tensions. He also clarified that the distinction between illegal immigrants and long-standing local residents, stressing on the matter that those who arrived before 1961 were recognized citizens of Manipur, India, the country had a sensitive social and political landscape.

CM N Biren Singh also emphasized on the government’s plans that would help those affected by recent incidents such as houses already built, financial assistance to farmers and provision of educational materials to students.

The event was attended by several ministers and dignitaries including Public Works Minister Govindas Konthoujam and Water Resources Minister Awangbau Newmai, who lauded Chief Minister Singh for his leadership and commitment to the state’s development agenda. Members of Parliament, MLAs, Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi and other distinguished attendees stressed their overwhelming support for the government’s efforts to boost tourism and spur economic growth in Manipur.