Manipur: Mathew Tribe in Tamenglong Rescues Indian Crested Hawk-Eagle

IMPHAL: The Indian crested hawk-eagle, also known as the changeable hawk-eagle or marsh hawk-eagle, is a large bird of prey. It was rescued in Manipur’s Tamenglong district, which borders Assam and Nagaland to the north, according to officials on Friday.

The endangered species, which is the most common Asiatic hawk-eagle species, was rescued by a member of the Mathew tribe, who is a resident of Sangrungpang village in Tamenglong district.

Kh Hitler Singh, the District Forest Officer of Tamenglong, mentioned that the hailstorm in Manipur on May 5 might discourage these hawk-eagles from coming to this area in the future.