Manipur: Mathew Tribe in Tamenglong Rescues Indian Crested Hawk-Eagle

IMPHAL: The Indian crested hawk-eagle, also known as the changeable hawk-eagle or marsh hawk-eagle, is a large bird of prey. It was rescued in Manipur’s Tamenglong district, which borders Assam and Nagaland to the north, according to officials on Friday.
The endangered species, which is the most common Asiatic hawk-eagle species, was rescued by a member of the Mathew tribe, who is a resident of Sangrungpang village in Tamenglong district.
Kh Hitler Singh, the District Forest Officer of Tamenglong, mentioned that the hailstorm in Manipur on May 5 might discourage these hawk-eagles from coming to this area in the future.
These birds are mainly found in India, Sri Lanka, the Andaman Islands, the Philippines, Borneo, and the Indonesian islands of Sumatra, Java, and the Greater Sundas.
The rescued bird has been given to the Manipur Zoological Gardens for proper care and rehabilitation.
The Indian crested hawk-eagle is classified as a Schedule-I species under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 in India.
This bird preys on various small animals such as fish, frogs, snakes, bats, mice, lizards, and insects. It also scavenges for food and typically perches in high, open areas to hunt. Despite its size, it is quite timid and is often bothered by crows attempting to steal its food.
The changeable hawk-eagle, also known as the crested hawk-eagle, is a large bird of prey in the Accipitridae family. It is also called the marsh hawk-eagle or Indian crested hawk-eagle in informal or older English.
It used to be classified in the Spizaetus genus, but research has shown that this group is paraphyletic. As a result, the Old World members are now placed in the Nisaetus genus, separate from the New World species.
Individuals of this species show a wide range of plumage variation, from pale to dark, which changes with moulting and age, giving them the name "changeable."
ALSO READ: